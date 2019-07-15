Comparing of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.45% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.