Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Replimune Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 29.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.71%. Competitively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.