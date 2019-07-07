Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

As Biotechnology companies, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.99 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.