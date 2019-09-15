Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.07 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus target price and a 141.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 41.6%. Insiders owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.