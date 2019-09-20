Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Liquidia Technologies Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 61.4%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.