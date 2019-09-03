Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.