Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

We will be comparing the differences between Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 CytRx Corporation 1 49.45 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 9.9% respectively. 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.