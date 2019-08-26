Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 25.1%. Insiders owned roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.