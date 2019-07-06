Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 66.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.