Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 135.97% and its consensus price target is $35.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.