Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 3.65 beta is the reason why it is 265.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -74.44% and its average target price is $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 13.8% respectively. 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.