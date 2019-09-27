Comparing of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,219,439,092.27% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,703,714,666.27% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 35%. Insiders owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.