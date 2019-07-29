Comparing of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 2.96 N/A -0.13 0.00 Canopy Growth Corporation 44 0.00 N/A -1.79 0.00

Demonstrates Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1% Canopy Growth Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Canopy Growth Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$24.67 is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.03%. Competitively Canopy Growth Corporation has a consensus price target of $65.67, with potential upside of 95.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Canopy Growth Corporation is looking more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 22% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.78% 1.97% -10.99% -1.76% 31.58% 6.58% Canopy Growth Corporation -5.5% 11.47% -1.41% 15.99% 79.8% 68.96%

For the past year Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Canopy Growth Corporation

Summary

Canopy Growth Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.