Comparing of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

This is a contrast between Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -3.45 0.00 The ExOne Company 9 2.15 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and The ExOne Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The ExOne Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.08 shows that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The ExOne Company’s beta is 3.74 which is 274.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival The ExOne Company is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. The ExOne Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares and 25.2% of The ExOne Company shares. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 1.5% are The ExOne Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42% The ExOne Company 3.65% -1.2% -24.56% -12.82% 22.47% 24.32%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has stronger performance than The ExOne Company

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors The ExOne Company beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.