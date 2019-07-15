Comparing of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -3.45 0.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation. Its rival Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2 respectively. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 48.8% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has stronger performance than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.