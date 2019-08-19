Comparing of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.41 N/A -0.54 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.71 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.36 and it happens to be 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neos Therapeutics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.67, and a 382.23% upside potential. Meanwhile, Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 521.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neos Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.7% are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics Inc. has 10.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.