Comparing of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.61 N/A -0.17 0.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 770.7% -162%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s 246.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15 is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 300.00%. Competitively Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 189.47%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.7% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.3% of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.71% -34.41% -34.66% -55.9% -42.51% -35.62% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 5.21% 7.06% 5.21% 1.46% 21.25% 41.4%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galectin Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.