Comparing of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 7 0.07 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 310.96% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Competitively Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has an average target price of $6.86, with potential upside of 32.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.71% -34.41% -34.66% -55.9% -42.51% -35.62% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -6.44% -3.5% -60.29% -65.69% -77.45% -58.99%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.