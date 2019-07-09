Comparing of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology Inc. 8 0.42 N/A 0.49 14.98 MaxLinear Inc. 23 4.73 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amkor Technology Inc. and MaxLinear Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.1% MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.89. Competitively, MaxLinear Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amkor Technology Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival MaxLinear Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. MaxLinear Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amkor Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amkor Technology Inc. and MaxLinear Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MaxLinear Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MaxLinear Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 8.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amkor Technology Inc. and MaxLinear Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39% and 98.6%. About 34.1% of Amkor Technology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MaxLinear Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amkor Technology Inc. -5.8% -19.14% -20.89% 8.78% -16.46% 11.43% MaxLinear Inc. -1.59% -9.59% 10.07% 30.34% 32.37% 40.34%

For the past year Amkor Technology Inc. has weaker performance than MaxLinear Inc.

Summary

MaxLinear Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amkor Technology Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.