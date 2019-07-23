Comparing of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (ANFI) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) and Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) have been rivals in the Food – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 1 0.09 N/A -3.51 0.00 Lancaster Colony Corporation 154 3.22 N/A 5.42 27.52

In table 1 we can see Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lancaster Colony Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lancaster Colony Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0.00% -106.9% -23.7% Lancaster Colony Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has a 2.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lancaster Colony Corporation are 3.4 and 2.5 respectively. Lancaster Colony Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lancaster Colony Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Lancaster Colony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 739.16% and an $6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Lancaster Colony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.1% and 55%. 43.94% are Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Lancaster Colony Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -12.95% -15.97% 17.48% 101.67% -52.36% 188.1% Lancaster Colony Corporation 0.95% -4.62% -5.64% -16.24% 18.13% -15.61%

For the past year Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has 188.1% stronger performance while Lancaster Colony Corporation has -15.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Lancaster Colony Corporation beats Amira Nature Foods Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, CardiniÂ’s, and GirardÂ’s brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma BellaÂ’s brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister SchubertÂ’s and Mary BÂ’s brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt ViÂ’s brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, CardiniÂ’s, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive GardenÂ’s dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The companyÂ’s products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.