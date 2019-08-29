Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.70 N/A -2.15 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 39.06 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 96.85%. Competitively the average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 66.67% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.