Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 96.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.