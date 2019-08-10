Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 21.00 N/A -2.15 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.30 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 84.84%. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 54.22% and its consensus price target is $71.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.8%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.