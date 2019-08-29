Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.39 N/A -2.15 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 59.39 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 99.80%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus target price and a 54.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.