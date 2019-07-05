Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 26.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.63% and an $20 average target price. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 60.17%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.3%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.