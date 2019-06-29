Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.23 N/A -2.15 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.10 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 60.26% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.72%. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.