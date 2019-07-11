Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1269.09 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.94%. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 137.54%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.