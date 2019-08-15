Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 19.74 N/A -2.15 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.20 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 96.27%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 31.96% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.1%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.