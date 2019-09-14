Comparing of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.99 N/A -2.15 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 104.08%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 50.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.