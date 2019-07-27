Comparing of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Its Peers

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amgen Inc. has 82.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Amgen Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.77% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amgen Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.40% 12.20% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amgen Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen Inc. N/A 184 13.55 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Amgen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Amgen Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Amgen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

With average target price of $215.86, Amgen Inc. has a potential upside of 23.11%. The competitors have a potential upside of 59.85%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Amgen Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amgen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amgen Inc. -1.32% -11.16% -10.11% -12.06% -3.46% -12.74% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Amgen Inc. had bearish trend while Amgen Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s competitors have 2.77 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amgen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amgen Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Amgen Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s competitors are 8.48% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Amgen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Amgen Inc.’s rivals beat Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.