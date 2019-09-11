Comparing of Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.99 N/A 1.85 14.75 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.70 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 demonstrates Ames National Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ames National Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ames National Corporation and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ames National Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ames National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Ames National Corporation had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.