Comparing of Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 5.01 N/A 1.85 14.75 Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.49 N/A 1.03 15.01

Demonstrates Ames National Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ames National Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ames National Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ames National Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ames National Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Elmira Savings Bank’s 68.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ames National Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Ames National Corporation has 7.44% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats Elmira Savings Bank on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.