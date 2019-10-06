Comparing of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 0.00 15.71M 0.45 9.19 Independent Bank Corp. 71 1.79 33.63M 4.41 17.62

Table 1 demonstrates AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independent Bank Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 377,562,546.56% 7.9% 0.7% Independent Bank Corp. 47,107,438.02% 11.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta means AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Independent Bank Corp.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Independent Bank Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $82 consensus target price and a 13.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.