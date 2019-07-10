Comparing of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.44 9.55 Ames National Corporation 27 4.95 N/A 1.85 15.43

Table 1 highlights AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ames National Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Ames National Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

AmeriServ Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ames National Corporation has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 24.4% respectively. 3.5% are AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ames National Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats AmeriServ Financial Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.