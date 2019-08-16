Comparing of Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 61 3.51 N/A 3.88 16.77 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 31 1.05 N/A 3.29 7.54

Demonstrates Amerisafe Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Amerisafe Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amerisafe Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta means Amerisafe Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amerisafe Inc. has a 2.58% upside potential and an average price target of $70.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amerisafe Inc. shares and 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. has 14.76% stronger performance while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Amerisafe Inc. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.