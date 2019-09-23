Comparing of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Both Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.50 N/A 2.86 13.90 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.81 N/A 2.28 11.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ameris Bancorp is currently more expensive than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Ameris Bancorp is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Ameris Bancorp’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameris Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 33.9% respectively. 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp has stronger performance than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats on 9 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.