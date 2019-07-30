Comparing of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

We are comparing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.41 N/A 2.86 12.59 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 4.05 N/A 4.36 12.66

Demonstrates Ameris Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ameris Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameris Bancorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameris Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ameris Bancorp’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 14.65%. Meanwhile, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 51.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than Ameris Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares and 80.9% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp -0.63% 2.45% -7.59% -18.86% -34.27% 13.74% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.