Comparing of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.60 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 28.70% upside potential and an average price target of $166.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 16.55% respectively. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.