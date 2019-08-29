Comparing of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.30 N/A 13.56 10.73 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 29.26% upside potential and an average target price of $166.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.