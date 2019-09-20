Comparing of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.78 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average target price of $166.8, and a 14.42% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is $25, which is potential -12.37% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ameriprise Financial Inc. seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 94.1% respectively. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.