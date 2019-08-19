Comparing of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) are two firms in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Woodmark Corporation
|82
|0.77
|N/A
|4.83
|17.57
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|6
|1.28
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Woodmark Corporation
|0.00%
|13.6%
|5.4%
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
American Woodmark Corporation has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Purple Innovation Inc.’s 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.25 beta.
Liquidity
2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation. Its rival Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. American Woodmark Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Purple Innovation Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 80.5% respectively. 0.6% are American Woodmark Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Woodmark Corporation
|0.38%
|1.91%
|-4.95%
|25.67%
|1.98%
|52.39%
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|4.09%
|1.38%
|19.53%
|12.22%
|-8.58%
|12.22%
For the past year American Woodmark Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Purple Innovation Inc.
Summary
American Woodmark Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Purple Innovation Inc.
Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.