Comparing of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) are two firms in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation 82 0.77 N/A 4.83 17.57 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.28 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 5.4% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

American Woodmark Corporation has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Purple Innovation Inc.’s 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Woodmark Corporation. Its rival Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. American Woodmark Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Purple Innovation Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Woodmark Corporation and Purple Innovation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 80.5% respectively. 0.6% are American Woodmark Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 0.38% 1.91% -4.95% 25.67% 1.98% 52.39% Purple Innovation Inc. 4.09% 1.38% 19.53% 12.22% -8.58% 12.22%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Purple Innovation Inc.

Summary

American Woodmark Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.