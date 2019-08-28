Comparing of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) are two firms in the Water Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works Company Inc. 111 6.42 N/A 3.25 35.31 Global Water Resources Inc. 10 7.41 N/A 0.17 74.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American Water Works Company Inc. and Global Water Resources Inc. Global Water Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Water Works Company Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. American Water Works Company Inc. is currently more affordable than Global Water Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works Company Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.7% Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.3%

Liquidity

American Water Works Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Global Water Resources Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Global Water Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Water Works Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. and Global Water Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works Company Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Global Water Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$121 is American Water Works Company Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Water Works Company Inc. and Global Water Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 30.2% respectively. 0.2% are American Water Works Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Global Water Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Water Works Company Inc. 0.68% -0.82% 7.17% 22.45% 31.07% 26.45% Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85%

For the past year American Water Works Company Inc. has stronger performance than Global Water Resources Inc.

Summary

American Water Works Company Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Global Water Resources Inc.