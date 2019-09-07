Comparing of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Water Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works Company Inc. 112 6.49 N/A 3.25 35.31 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 14 3.07 N/A 0.71 19.87

In table 1 we can see American Water Works Company Inc. and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than American Water Works Company Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. American Water Works Company Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works Company Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.7% Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.9% 8.9%

Risk & Volatility

American Water Works Company Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Water Works Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Water Works Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works Company Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$121 is American Water Works Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -3.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Water Works Company Inc. and Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of American Water Works Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Water Works Company Inc. 0.68% -0.82% 7.17% 22.45% 31.07% 26.45% Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.36% -1.82% 8.68% 9.61% 0.57% 20.33%

For the past year American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors American Water Works Company Inc. beats Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.