Comparing of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Since American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 204 12.88 N/A 3.04 69.73 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.83 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 demonstrates American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Redwood Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Tower Corporation (REIT). Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Redwood Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Redwood Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Redwood Trust Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 5.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) was more bullish than Redwood Trust Inc.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Redwood Trust Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.