Comparing of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Its Rivals

We are comparing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25.00% 3.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) N/A 202 69.73 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

$218.17 is the consensus price target of American Tower Corporation (REIT), with a potential downside of -5.22%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 30.06%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has stronger performance than American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s competitors have 1.70 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Volatility and Risk

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.51. In other hand, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s competitors have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Tower Corporation (REIT) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s peers beat American Tower Corporation (REIT) on 6 of the 6 factors.