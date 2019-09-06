Comparing of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 203 13.20 N/A 3.04 69.73 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

Table 1 highlights American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than American Tower Corporation (REIT). Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Risk and Volatility

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has beta of 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 81.12% are Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has stronger performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.