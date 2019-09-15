Comparing of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.31 N/A 0.22 61.38 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.63 N/A 1.54 72.43

Demonstrates American Software Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. American Software Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. SPS Commerce Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Software Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Software Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 0.54%. Competitively SPS Commerce Inc. has a consensus price target of $78.33, with potential upside of 62.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that SPS Commerce Inc. looks more robust than American Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats American Software Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.