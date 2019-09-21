Comparing of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.35 N/A 0.22 61.38 Pluralsight Inc. 28 9.31 N/A -3.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Software Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Software Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of American Software Inc. is $15, with potential downside of -0.53%. Competitively the consensus target price of Pluralsight Inc. is $26.6, which is potential 45.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than American Software Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pluralsight Inc. beats American Software Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.