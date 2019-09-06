Comparing of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

As Application Software businesses, American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.29 N/A 0.22 61.38 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Software Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Software Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Software Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 0.81%. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 31.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year American Software Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.