Comparing of American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Its Competitors

We are comparing American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
99.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has American Software Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.40%
|3.90%
|Industry Average
|17.04%
|46.55%
|8.43%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing American Software Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|N/A
|12
|66.79
|Industry Average
|99.40M
|583.16M
|82.56
American Software Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for American Software Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|1.06
|2.15
|3.79
|2.66
American Software Inc. presently has an average target price of $13, suggesting a potential downside of -3.49%. The rivals have a potential upside of 134.87%. American Software Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Software Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-4.16%
|0.86%
|14.68%
|7.69%
|-1.75%
|23.35%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|12.55%
|24.77%
|35.19%
|52.75%
|41.26%
For the past year American Software Inc. has weaker performance than American Software Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Software Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
American Software Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
American Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
American Software Inc.’s competitors beat American Software Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
